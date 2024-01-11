CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 79 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CDW were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $220.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $229.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.18 and a 200-day moving average of $205.57. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

