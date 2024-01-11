CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.30 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

View Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.