Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 36,419 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 399.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,419 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $601,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RTM stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $318.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $185.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.