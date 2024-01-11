The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $340.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PSA. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

NYSE PSA opened at $295.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

