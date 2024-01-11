Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 235 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after acquiring an additional 556,891 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,187,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,388,000 after acquiring an additional 406,038 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.94.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU stock opened at $116.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.77.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.