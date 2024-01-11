Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,122 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of CyberArk Software worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,479,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,815,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.1 %

CYBR opened at $219.00 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.82 and a 1-year high of $223.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

