Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading Up 1.4%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.40. Approximately 109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.