Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 33,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 24,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$36.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

