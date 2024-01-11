WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading 0.4% Higher

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. 153,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 237,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 1,899.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 520,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 494,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the third quarter valued at $3,566,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 19.0% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

