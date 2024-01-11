BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Trading Down 0.6%

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.92. 15,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 21,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

BV Financial Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

