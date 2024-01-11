KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at UBS Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

NYSE:KBH opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

