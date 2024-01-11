Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $47,356,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,808,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,661,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

