Global Ports (LON:GPH) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 232.50 ($2.96). Approximately 21,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 23,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.50 ($3.00).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Global Ports alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPH

Global Ports Stock Performance

Global Ports Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £155.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 233.55.

(Get Free Report)

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.