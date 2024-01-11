Global Ports (LON:GPH) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 232.50 ($2.96). Approximately 21,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 23,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.50 ($3.00).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.
