Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Shares Down 2.9%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. 272,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 346,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGLOY. UBS Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.78) to GBX 2,900 ($36.97) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,714.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Anglo American

Anglo American Stock Up 1.0 %

Anglo American Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.