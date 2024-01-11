Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Trading Down 6.6%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.33. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 1,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.78.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of C$9.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

