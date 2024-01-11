Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Voestalpine AG will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

