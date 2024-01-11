iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Position Raised by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IQLT opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.