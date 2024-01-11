Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,010 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 507.0% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 90,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,955 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 25.8% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 84,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

(Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.