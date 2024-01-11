Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $63,000 in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

