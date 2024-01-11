Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,427,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 260,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,320,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,711,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,876 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,400,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 234,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.33.

Get Our Latest Report on NWG

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.