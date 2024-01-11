Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,223 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after buying an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,408,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

