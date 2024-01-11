Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Neogen has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In related news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $45,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

