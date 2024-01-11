Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 64,137 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VCV opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

