Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,209 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,209 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 332,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.