Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,477 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Boston Partners bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,505,000 after buying an additional 3,142,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after buying an additional 2,329,465 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL stock opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $79.67.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

