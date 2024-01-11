Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

