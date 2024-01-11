Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 86,729 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCK. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $87,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $115,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 108.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.