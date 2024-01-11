Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 50,427 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,427 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $85,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $103,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $911.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.51. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

