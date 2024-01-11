Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0461 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $272.56 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.31 or 0.05514890 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00084585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00027842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00022615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,419,241 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,679,247 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

