Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0473

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $303.41 million and approximately $17.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00084585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00027842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00022615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,411,334,566 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

