Nano Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Nano has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $151.86 million and $3.32 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,602.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00153814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.05 or 0.00574164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00063885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.65 or 0.00319818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.80 or 0.00202800 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

