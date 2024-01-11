iExec RLC Market Cap Reaches $108.07 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $108.07 million and approximately $20.70 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00018042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,394.60 or 0.99295390 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010574 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00227306 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.44516241 USD and is up 6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $20,040,626.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

