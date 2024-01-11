Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 129,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,628,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,812 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 43,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

