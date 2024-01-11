State of Michigan Retirement System Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

