Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 711,808 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 475,587 shares.The stock last traded at $22.74 and had previously closed at $22.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

