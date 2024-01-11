Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

