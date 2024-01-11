Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 1,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

GOOD opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.13 million, a PE ratio of -47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

