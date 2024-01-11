The Home Depot, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $16.78 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $16.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.98. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.05 per share.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $356.81 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $356.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.35. The company has a market capitalization of $355.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 20,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

