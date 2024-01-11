M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.20% of M&T Bank worth $42,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $382,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $416,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $3,346,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock opened at $136.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.36. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

