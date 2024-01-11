iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 859.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,258 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 8.17% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $51,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.