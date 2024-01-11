Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $56,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of VEU stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
