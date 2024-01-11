Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $56,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.