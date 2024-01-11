Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $253.98 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

