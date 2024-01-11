Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,075 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,628.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $11.21 on Thursday. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $608.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.31.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 137.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

