SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys New Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,957,000 after acquiring an additional 238,387 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,808 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.