Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,573,000 after purchasing an additional 98,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.31.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM opened at $299.64 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $385.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.01 and its 200-day moving average is $252.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

