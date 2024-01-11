Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE IBM opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

