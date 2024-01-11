Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $133.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.