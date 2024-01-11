Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,331 shares of company stock worth $2,592,402 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.1 %

IRM opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.