Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,803 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,480,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI opened at $101.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $84.94 and a 1-year high of $102.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

