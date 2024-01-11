Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,863,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after buying an additional 1,201,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,316,000 after buying an additional 190,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,058,000 after buying an additional 135,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after buying an additional 174,638 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.47 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

